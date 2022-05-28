UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely To Persist In Upper Punjab, Upper KP, GB, Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Sunday during evening or night

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in South Punjab and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However rain-wind/thunderstorm, occurred in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ,Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Islamabad (Saidpur 23 mm, Airport 12, Golra 06, Zero Point 05, Bokra 02), Murree 15, Sargodha 14, Joharabad 12, Mangla 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02, Shamsabad 0 1), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 13, Malamjabba 12, Dir (Lower 08, Upper 03), Parachinar, Takhtbai 06, Balakot 05, Kalam03, Kakul 02, Cherat 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 09 and Kotli 08 ,Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore, Bagrote 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Larkana, Jacobabad 49 C, Dadu ,Rohri and Khairpur 48 C.

