UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Wind, Thunderstorm Predicted For KP Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

Rain, wind, thunderstorm predicted for KP areas

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday said that rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few hailstorm was expected at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday said that rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few hailstorm was expected at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours.

The areas to witness these conditions included Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts. Intermittent clouds were expected elsewhere in the region.

During last 24 hours widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills occurred in the region.

Rain recorded in Dir was 54mm, Dargai 45mm, Asbanr (Lower Dir) 42mm, Timergara 37mm, Bunner 34mm, Cherat 27mm, Parachinar 25mm, Malamjaba 23mm, Saidu Sharif 20mm, Mirkhani 19mm, Takht Bhai 17mm, Swabi 14mm, Bannu 12mm, Mohmand Dam & Shabqadar (each) 10mm, Peshawar, Charsadda & Besham (each) 08mm, Kakul 07mm, Chitral, Balakot & Drosh (each) 06mm, Kalam 05mm, D.I. Khan 03 mm and Pattan 02mm. Snowfall recorded in Malamjaba was 06 inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -01�C in Kalam & Malamjaba each.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Dam Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Dargai Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Australia to impose entry ban on people from Korea ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 327.579 released for Aviation Division projects ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing subway to pilot reservation system to cont ..

5 minutes ago

Two motorbike riders killed in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Injury-hit Nishikori out of Japan-Ecuador Davis Cu ..

5 minutes ago

Plastic imports dip over 10pc to $1123.260 mln

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.