Rain, wind, thunderstorm predicted for KP areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday said that rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few hailstorm was expected at isolated places of the province during next 24 hours.

The areas to witness these conditions included Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts. Intermittent clouds were expected elsewhere in the region.

During last 24 hours widespread rain with wind and thunderstorm with a few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills occurred in the region.

Rain recorded in Dir was 54mm, Dargai 45mm, Asbanr (Lower Dir) 42mm, Timergara 37mm, Bunner 34mm, Cherat 27mm, Parachinar 25mm, Malamjaba 23mm, Saidu Sharif 20mm, Mirkhani 19mm, Takht Bhai 17mm, Swabi 14mm, Bannu 12mm, Mohmand Dam & Shabqadar (each) 10mm, Peshawar, Charsadda & Besham (each) 08mm, Kakul 07mm, Chitral, Balakot & Drosh (each) 06mm, Kalam 05mm, D.I. Khan 03 mm and Pattan 02mm. Snowfall recorded in Malamjaba was 06 inches.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours was -01�C in Kalam & Malamjaba each.