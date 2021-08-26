UrduPoint.com

Rain, Wind With Thunder Shower Forecast For KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:24 PM

Rain, wind with thunder shower forecast for KP

The Met Office Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunder shower from August 27 to September 1 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunder shower from August 27 to September 1 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that rain with thunder shower are expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat and Waziristan.

Heavy showers are also expected in Dir, Kohistan and Abbottabad from August 29 to August 31 while rain with wind and thunder storm are expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan from August 30 till September 1.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and district administrations were advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid human loss and any damage to property.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Thunder Storm Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Shangla Tank August September All From

Recent Stories

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in ..

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

27 minutes ago
 UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian l ..

UNHCR honours Jawaher Al Qasimi’s humanitarian leadership

42 minutes ago
 Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key ach ..

Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key achievements of govt

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Expresses S ..

UN Chief Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Expresses Support for Families of Those K ..

2 minutes ago
 Mali ex-PM Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga held in graft p ..

Mali ex-PM Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga held in graft probe

2 minutes ago
 All political parties should come forward for coun ..

All political parties should come forward for country's development, progress: D ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.