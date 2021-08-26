Rain, wind with thunder shower forecast for KP

The Met Office Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunder shower from August 27 to September 1 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunder shower from August 27 to September 1 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that rain with thunder shower are expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat and Waziristan.

Heavy showers are also expected in Dir, Kohistan and Abbottabad from August 29 to August 31 while rain with wind and thunder storm are expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan from August 30 till September 1.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and district administrations were advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid human loss and any damage to property.