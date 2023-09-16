Open Menu

Rain, Wind With Thundershower Expected In Various Parts Of The Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, wind, and thundershowers for Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper and central parts. A westerly wave was also present over the upper and western parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain, wind, and thundershowers occurred at various places.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 72mm, Shamsabad 50), Islamabad (Bokra 59, Zero Point 54, Saidpur 37, Golra 19), Toba Tek Sing 28, Jhelum 23, Mangla, 15 Jhang 09, Murree 12, Multan (Airport) 03, Khanewal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 45), Kakul 27, Buner 22, Saidu sharif 18, Malam Jabba 11, Balakot 07, Kashmir: Garhi dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad (City 08, Airport 12), Rawalakot 08, Baluchistan: Bar Khan 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were 42 C in Sibbi, Khairpur, and Dadu.

