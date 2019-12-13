Rain, winds turn weather chilly

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Intermittent light rain in the provincial capital and its suburban areas with fast-blowing winds brought the mercury further down and turned the weather chilly.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast on Friday, the current rain spell will continue for the next 12 hours.

Heavy-to-moderate rain in the city also hampered people's movement and reduced the business activities.

The Met Office sources said that more widespread rains are expected in other parts of the country along with snowfall over hills in the next 12 hours.

The current rain spell started on Wednesday night which dropped the temperatures to 14 degree celsius.