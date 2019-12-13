UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain, Winds Turn Weather Chilly

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Rain, winds turn weather chilly

Intermittent light rain in the provincial capital and its suburban areas with fast-blowing winds brought the mercury further down and turned the weather chilly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Intermittent light rain in the provincial capital and its suburban areas with fast-blowing winds brought the mercury further down and turned the weather chilly.

According to the Meteorological Department forecast on Friday, the current rain spell will continue for the next 12 hours.

Heavy-to-moderate rain in the city also hampered people's movement and reduced the business activities.

The Met Office sources said that more widespread rains are expected in other parts of the country along with snowfall over hills in the next 12 hours.

The current rain spell started on Wednesday night which dropped the temperatures to 14 degree celsius.

Related Topics

Weather Business Rains

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Science & Technology visits H ..

3 minutes ago

US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation c ..

42 minutes ago

Search operations conducted in city Lahore

17 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan declared as the sexi ..

51 minutes ago

Genesis, Justice Initiative Added on List of Forei ..

17 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur pays surprise visit ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.