Rain, Windstorm Forecast For Scattered KP Parts

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:31 PM

He Met office here Tuesday forecast rain, wind and thunderstorm with a few heavy falls in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met office here Tuesday forecast rain, wind and thunderstorm with a few heavy falls in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said a new spell of rains is expected to start from night time on Tuesday and likely to continue till Friday.

The rain spell is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Upper & Lower Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu and Orakzai districts.

At some isolated places of Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and South & North Waziristan districts the rainfall is expected during evening/night.

There were also chances of land sliding in parts of Hazara and Malakand divisions. The PDMA has issued letters to district administrations to take precautionary measures owing to possibility of heavy rains, snowfall and hailstorm.

The PDMA also advised tourists to adopt all precautionary measure while travelling to scenic points of these areas. It said in any emergency situation people can call on helpline number e.g 1700.

