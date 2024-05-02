Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places:PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region, according to the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD)
However, gusty winds/windstorm are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during evening/night.
As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of Balochistan from tonight and likely to affect upper parts of
the country on May 3.
During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi 42C, Sukkar, Jacobabad, Dadu and Lasbella 41C.
