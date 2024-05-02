Open Menu

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region, according to the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Pothohar region, according to the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD).

However, gusty winds/windstorm are likely in south Punjab and upper Sindh during evening/night.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of Balochistan from tonight and likely to affect upper parts of

the country on May 3.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi 42C, Sukkar, Jacobabad, Dadu and Lasbella 41C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jacobabad Dadu May From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

7 minutes ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

10 minutes ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

10 minutes ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

4 minutes ago
 Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

4 minutes ago
 Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains p ..

Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist

4 minutes ago
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal C ..

DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital

4 minutes ago
 UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant rem ..

UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals

4 minutes ago
 President stresses measures to ensure safety, secu ..

President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists

3 minutes ago
 Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate ..

Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction ..

IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case

3 minutes ago
 Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operat ..

Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather