Rain-wind/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD

Published July 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy-falls for Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.
Rain-wind/thundershower is also likely at isolated places in south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, central Punjab and northeast Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation,strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were likely to enter upper parts of the country from tonight.
A westerly wave was also likely to approach upper parts of the country on July 04.
During the next 24 hours, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and lower Sindh.
The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Kasur 28mm, Gujranwala 07, Islamabad (Golra 07, Zeropoint 01), Sindh: Nagarparkar 15, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Buner 07mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 48C, Dalbandin 47, Turbat, Bhakkar, Attock and Noorpur Thal 46C.
