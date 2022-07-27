Rain-wind/thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north/eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeastern Balochistan.

The met office has also warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Karachi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Rawalpindi/Islamabad and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.

The raiinfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

In Islamabad, rain-wind/thundershower with heavy falls is expected in Islamabad.

In Punjab, more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Okara, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim yar khan and Sargodha.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Potohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur during the period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and surroundings.

Partly cloudy weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Balochistan, partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province with more rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Awaran, Kharan and Dalbandin.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Swat, Chitral Kohistan, Haripur, Buner, Balakot, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan. Heavy falls may occur in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Malakand and Bajur during the period.

In Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir. Cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm in Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy fall occurred in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Khairpur 88mm, Dadu 45, Mithi 22, Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 17, Korangi 10, Orangi 07, Faisal Base, Masroor Base 05, DHA 04, Kemari, Nazimabad, University Road 03, Jinnah Terminal, Quaidabad, Kemari, Surjani, Saadi Town 02, North Karachi, Gadap Town, MOS 01), Jacobabad 17, Sukkur 16, Larkana, Rohri 13, Badin 11, Padidan 06, Mohenjo Daro 04, Shaheed Benazirabad 03, Hyderabad 02, Chhor, Mirpurkhas, Sakrand 01, Punjab: Sialkot (city) 35, Hafizabad 19, Narowal 17, Islamabad (Bokra 11, Saidpur 05, Zero point 02), Gujranwala 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 11, Shamsabad 04), Gujrat, Khanpur 05, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 04, Mangla 02, Bahawalpur (City 02, Airport 01), Murree, Sargodha 01, Balochistan: Lasbela 28, Turbat 22, Ormara 12, Gwadar 07, Khuzdar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 28, Balakot 26, Cherat 15, Takht Bhai 08, Bacha Khan Airport, Malam Jabba 04, Dir 03, Kashmir: Kotli 19, Muzaffarabad (Airport 04, City 03), Rawalakot 03, Garhidupatta 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 07 and Skardu 03mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Chillas 43 C, Gilgit, Nokkundi 39, Dalbandin and Drosh 38 C.