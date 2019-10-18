UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind/thunderstorm Expected At Isolated Places 18 Oct 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:36 PM

Rain wind/thunderstorm expected at isolated places 18 Oct 2019

Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

According to National Forecasting Centre Islamabad, hail storm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period. Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan.

Day and night temperatures are likely to fall ( 2 to 4 degree) from Saturday in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper and central Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar,Kohat, D.I.Khan and Kashmir, while at isolated palces in districts of Gilgit Baltistan during past 24 hours.

Hailstorm also occurred at isolated places in some districts of Hazara and Malakand.

Rainfall (mm); Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 29, A/P 25), Kotli 29, Garhi dupatta 11, Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 23, Dir(upper 22, Lower 08), Malamjabba 17, D.I.Khan 16, Besham 15, Kakul 13, Kalam 08, Pattan, Buner 12, Saidushrif, Cherat 10, Tahktbai 06, Drosh 05, Peshawar (City 05, A/P 04), Chitral 02, Bannu 01, Punjab: Murree, Mangla 20, Sialkot (A/P 19, City 12), Bhakkar 10, Joharabad, Bhakkar 16, Gujrat 10, Hafizabad? Faislabad 09,Islamabad(Saidpur 07, Z.P 05, Golra 04, ??? 02? Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 04, Shamsabad 01), Lahore(City 11, A/P 02), Gujranwala, Noorpur Thal 06, Narowal, M.B.Din 05, T.T.Singh, Jhang, Chakwal, Sargodha, Kasur, Jhelum 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrot, Gupis 03, and Astore 01.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Storm Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Hail Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Narowal Chitral Dir Malakand Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Kotli Buner Noorpur Thal Balakot From

Recent Stories

Maritime Ministry earmarks Rs 19m for issuance of ..

5 minutes ago

An hour of exercise a week can kill depression: Re ..

5 minutes ago

Senate body ask PBM to focus on people of less dev ..

5 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi inspects routes of chehlum processi ..

5 minutes ago

Artists, artisans observed Kashmir solidarity hour ..

24 minutes ago

5 solar, hybrid plants of 500 MW capacity on cards ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.