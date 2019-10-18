Rain wind/thunderstorm expected at isolated places 18 Oct 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during last 24 hours

According to National Forecasting Centre Islamabad, hail storm is also expected at a few places during the forecast period. Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan.

Day and night temperatures are likely to fall ( 2 to 4 degree) from Saturday in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper and central Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar,Kohat, D.I.Khan and Kashmir, while at isolated palces in districts of Gilgit Baltistan during past 24 hours.

Hailstorm also occurred at isolated places in some districts of Hazara and Malakand.

Rainfall (mm); Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 29, A/P 25), Kotli 29, Garhi dupatta 11, Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 23, Dir(upper 22, Lower 08), Malamjabba 17, D.I.Khan 16, Besham 15, Kakul 13, Kalam 08, Pattan, Buner 12, Saidushrif, Cherat 10, Tahktbai 06, Drosh 05, Peshawar (City 05, A/P 04), Chitral 02, Bannu 01, Punjab: Murree, Mangla 20, Sialkot (A/P 19, City 12), Bhakkar 10, Joharabad, Bhakkar 16, Gujrat 10, Hafizabad? Faislabad 09,Islamabad(Saidpur 07, Z.P 05, Golra 04, ??? 02? Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 04, Shamsabad 01), Lahore(City 11, A/P 02), Gujranwala, Noorpur Thal 06, Narowal, M.B.Din 05, T.T.Singh, Jhang, Chakwal, Sargodha, Kasur, Jhelum 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrot, Gupis 03, and Astore 01.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till next 24 hours.