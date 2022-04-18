UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Expected In North Balochistan, Punjab, KP, Kashmir, G-B

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2022 | 08:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD, dust raising/gusty winds are likely in upper Sindh.

However, partly cloudy weather is expected in most western and upper parts of the country during last 24 hours.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Khuzdar 05 and Parachinar 02 mm.

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana 45,Mohenjodharo and Jacobabad 44.

According synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

