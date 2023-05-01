Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected on Tuesday

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Met Office predicted that isolated heavy falls/hailstorm is likely in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab. However, dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country.

It is to inform that rain-wind/thunderstorm was held on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while isolated heavy falls/hailstorm were held in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northern Punjab on Monday.

During the past 24 hours, the rain-wind thunderstorm occurred in Upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan at isolated places.

The weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded on Monday in mili meter was including in Punjab: Hafizabad 45, Sialkot (Airport 29, City 04), Kasur 18, Narowal 17, Gujranwala 13, Gujrat 11, Chakwal 10, Mangla 06, Chaklala- Rawalpindi 03, Lahore Airport, Murree 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 29, Muzaffarabad (City 27, Airport 23), Kotli 22, Rawalakot 15, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 23, Airport 20), Dir (Lower 22, Upper 03), Bacha Khan Airport 17, Kakul 15, Balakot 11, Parachinar 08, Mardan, Saidu Sharif 03, Balochistan: Samungli 04, Kalat 03, Dalbandin, Khuzdar 01.

Today's Recorded Maximum Temperatures: Khairpur 39 and Dera Ismail Khan 37.