Rain, Wind/thunderstorm Forecast In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 07:28 PM

The Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most part of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department forecast rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm in most part of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country, while moist current from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

Rain wind-thunderstorm (with few hailstorm) is expected in Pothohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara.

Dust-thunderstorm with rain is also expected in Multan, D.G Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur and Khanewal.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occured in most districts of the province including Sialkot Airport 24mm, City 3mm, Mandi Bahudin, Gujrat 14mm, Islamabad (City 18mm, Airport 15mm), Saidpur 23mm, Golra 10mm, Bokra 11mm, Rawalpindi (Shmasabad 13mm, Chaklala 7mm, D.G Khan 1mm, Jhelum, Chakwal 11mm, Hafizabad 10mm, Gujranawala 8mm, Lahore City 6mm, Narowal 3mm, Multan 2mm,Murree, Kot Addu 1mm.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 34 degreescelsius and 24 degrees celsius, respectively.

