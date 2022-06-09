Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at few parts of country on Friday: PMD

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab in the afternoon on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region and northeast Punjab in the afternoon on Friday.

Gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Synoptic Situation Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

However, rain occurred at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 05 mm, upper Dir 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03 and Skardu 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Sibbi 49 C, Jacobabad, Mohenjo Daro, Noorpur Thal 48, Larkana, Khairpur and Jhelum 47 C.