Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Parts Of Country: PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and Kashmir.
Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach the upper parts of the country from today
During the last hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.
Smoggy/foggy conditions persisted in patches in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were. Leh -06C, Skardu -04, Gupis -03, Astore and Gilgit -01C.
