Open Menu

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places In GB, Upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in GB, upper KP, Kashmir: PMD

Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Partly cloudy/cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, as per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad and surroundings during

the night.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, mainly cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province while cloudy in upper districts with rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Kurrum, Bajaur and Waziristan during evening/night.

In Punjab, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is likely in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding during evening/night. While gusty winds are also likely in the southern districts of the province.

In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while cold and partly cloudy in northern districts. Gusty winds are likely in coastal areas of the province.

In Sindh, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm/snowfall is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu -06, Kalam, Astore -05, Gupis -04, Kalat, Bagrote, Gilgit -03, Srinagar and Hunza -02C.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Abbottabad Punjab Swat Murree Srinagar Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla Kalat Skardu Buner

Recent Stories

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational ..

IT, science labs of 500 schools to be operational in South Punjab next year

5 minutes ago
 ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to di ..

ECP notifies 8 judges as appellate tribunals to dispose off election petitions

5 minutes ago
 SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

SC to hear Z.A Bhutto reference on Feb 20

5 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women Uni ..

Spring tree plantation drive launches in Women University Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 SC to hear petition against general elections on F ..

SC to hear petition against general elections on Feb 19

6 minutes ago
 FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

6 minutes ago
DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

DC Ieads crackdown against beggary in ICT

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muh ..

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider meeting re ..

13 minutes ago
 RDA issues notice to marketing company for adverti ..

RDA issues notice to marketing company for advertising campaign of nine illegal ..

13 minutes ago
 PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

PCB, TikTok to go hand-in-hand during HBL PSL 9

4 minutes ago
 Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

Triangular Blind Cricket Series from Feb 22

20 minutes ago
 SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

SFA recovers 250 packets of fake spices from shop

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather