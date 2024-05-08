Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places In Balochistan, KP, Kashmir
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas at evening/night during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas at evening/night during the next 24 hours.
"Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts with dust raising/gusty winds during the afternoon," the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, and very hot in central and southern parts.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were: Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 48C; Jacobabad, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, Sibbi and Rohri 47C; and Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bhakkar, D G Khan, Khairpur, Mithi, Sukkur, Padidan and Sakrand 46C.
Recent Stories
Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM
PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9
Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects
Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 20
FESCO issues shutdown program
Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headquarters
UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role
President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as BISP Chairperson
Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tourna ..
Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held
European stocks rise but Wall Street slips
More Stories From Weather
-
NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy weather forecast23 hours ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh4 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at isolated places:PMD6 days ago
-
Intermittent rains, snow falls paralyze normal life in AJK9 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm expected in most parts of country: PMD13 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted16 days ago
-
Rains' New spell expected from April 24 in KP16 days ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh16 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD18 days ago
-
More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours19 days ago
-
Rain lashes parts of federal capital on Thursday20 days ago