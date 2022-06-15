UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday However, very hot and dry weather is likely in plain areas of the country, while gusty or dust raising winds in south Punjab and upper Sindh

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Moist currents from the Arabian sea are penetrating southern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Nokkundi, Bhakkar, Nurpur thal, Attock 47 C, Dalbandin, Dera Ghazi Khan, Peshawar, Bannu, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha and Jhelum 46 C.

