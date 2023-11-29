Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday.

Isolated hailstorm may also occur at various parts of the country during the period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hill is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Balakot, Mardan, Nowshera, Haripur, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurrum, Bannu, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Kasur.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Smog/fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Ghotki during morning hours.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Skardu -03, Kalat -02 and Gupis -01C.