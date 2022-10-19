UrduPoint.com

Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely Islamabad, GB, Upper KP, Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over high mountains for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and upper Punjab during the next 24 hours

Isolated hailstorm is also expected during the period. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 07mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -02 C, Ziarat 01, Skardu 02 C.

