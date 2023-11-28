Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in the Potohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the afternoon and evening/night on Wednesday

Cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Smog/fog is likely in central/southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

In Islamabad, cold and cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected during the afternoon and evening/night.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, cold and cloudy weather is expected in most upper districts of the province.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hill) is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Mardan, Haripur, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurrum, Bannu and Waziristan.

In Punjab, cloudy weather is expected in the upper parts of the province with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm with hailstorms at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Okara and Kasur from afternoon and evening/night.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas during morning hours.

In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while cold in northern districts.

In Sindh, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. while fog is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Ghotki during morning hours.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -03 C, Skardu -02, Kalam, Kalat and Skardu -01 C.