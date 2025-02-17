Rain-wind/thunderstorms And Snowfall Expected In Upper Parts Of Country From Feb 19-21
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 07:17 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall over the hills in the upper regions of the country from February 19 to 21, breaking a prolonged dry spell
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall over the hills in the upper regions of the country from February 19 to 21, breaking a prolonged dry spell.
According to the PMD, a frontal weather system is likely to enter the northern parts of the country on February 19 and persist until February 21.
Rain-wind/thunderstorms with heavy snowfall are expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar, as well as Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from February 19-20.
Similar weather conditions are anticipated in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat on February 19-20. In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall in Murree and Galliyat are expected from February 19-21.
Meanwhile, Islamabad, Potohar, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh will experience rain on February 19-20. Light rain is also expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Bahawalnagar on February 19.
In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over hills are likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob, and Musakhel on February 18-19.
Most parts of Sindh will experience dry weather, though gusty winds are expected along the coastal areas.
The Met Office has warned of possible disruptions due to heavy snowfall, which may cause road closures and slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, and Neelum Valley from February 19-21.
Hailstorms may occur in isolated parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Kashmir on the night of February 19 and early February 20.
There is also a risk of landslides and avalanches in hilly areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat.
Tourists have been advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel in the affected regions.
The rainfall is expected to be beneficial for standing crops, particularly in the Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The authorities have been urged to remain on high alert and take necessary precautions to prevent any untoward incidents, especially in the hilly areas.
Recent Stories
Micro-finance Challenges, Opportunities' session held at SAFCO Office
Ahsan prioritize for ability to leverage 5G potential, for Socio-economic transf ..
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb ..
3 Fake cops arrested
Officers’ delegation visits FDA City
Gold price increases by Rs1700 per tola in Pakistan
Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..
Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest
ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases
Minority cards distributed
CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission
More Stories From Weather
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorms and snowfall expected in upper parts of country from Feb 19-213 minutes ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather6 days ago
-
Mainly cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan6 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather7 days ago
-
Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore7 days ago
-
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan10 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for city13 days ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in northern areas, upper KP, northeast Punjab14 days ago
-
City experiences partly cloudy weather14 days ago
-
Cold weather may intensify in Karachi tomorrow14 days ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail in most parts; light rain/snow expected in upper regions18 days ago