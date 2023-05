Rain with few hail storms, isolated heavy falls likely at various parts of country:PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Lasbela 33mm, Barkhan 08, Punjab: Murree 27, Sialkot (Airport 21, City 15), Narowal 18, Lahore ( Airport 14, Qurtaba Chowk, Lakshmi Chowk, City 08, Pani Wala Talab, Iqbal Town, Johar Town 07, Wasa, Gulbarg 06, Farrukhabad, Upper Mall 05, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Nishtar Town 04, Mughal Pura, Taj Pura 03, Saman Abad, Chowk Nakhuda 02), Okara 11, Bahawalnagar 10, Jhelum, Gujrat 07, Islamabad (Zero Point) 07, Saidpur06, Bokra04, Golra 03), Mangla 06, Rawalpindi ( kacheri 05, Shamsabad 04), Bhakkar, Gujranwala 05, Kasur 04, Bahawalpur (A/P 03, City 02), Hafizabad 03, Multan (A/P 02, City 01), Kashmir: Rawalakot 24, Garhidupatta 16, Muzaffarabad (A/P 16, City 09), Kotli 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 21, Kakul 18, Parachinar 13, Drosh 07, Balakot, Bannu 06, Saidu Sharif, Kalam 05, Dir, Chitral 04, Cherat, Mirkhani 02, Sindh: Rohri 08, Sukkur 06, Tando Jam 05, Khairpur 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 04mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 42 C, Shaheed Benazirabad 41, Dalbandin, Nokkundi 40 C.