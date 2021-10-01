Rain with isolated heavy falls likely in various parts of country: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday indicated chances of rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls in upper or central Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and lower Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, the Deep Depression over the Northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "SHAHEEN". The system is likely to move west-southwestwards towards Oman or Makran coast.

The met office has warned that the sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till October 03 (Sunday).

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 68, Buner 10, Lower Dir 06, Kakul 05, Saidu Sharif 03, Pattan 02, Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadid 39, Nazimabad 25, Quaidabad 24, University Road, Masroor Base 23, DHA 22, Faisal Base 21, Surjani 17, North Karachi 15, old area AP 13, Saadi Town 12, Jinnah Terminal 11, Gul e Maymar 10, Jamia-tur-rasheed 09, Kemari 03), Larkana 19, Mohenjo Daro 15, Thatta 07, Dadu 05, Jacobabad, Sakrand, Padidan, Islamkot 04, Sukkur, Rohri, Nagarparkar, Diplo 03, Tandojam, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjodaro 01, Kashmir: Kotli 19, Garhi Dupatta 05, Balochistan: Lasbella 16, Quetta (City 10, Samungli 01), Ormara 08, Kalat 07, Khuzdar 06, Pasni, Panjgur 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 37), Faisalabad 14, Khanpur 11, Bahawalpur (Airport 07, city 06), Chaklala 05, Gujrat 04, Toba Tek Singh 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Sibbi, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera IsmaiI Khan and Nurpur Thal 39 C.