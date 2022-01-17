Rain with light snow over hills likely in KP: Met

UrduPoint.com

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar Monday forecast rain with light snow over the hills in several areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

According to morning's report of the regional meteorological center, light snow over the hills is expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand and Kurram.

While light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Hangu and Kohat districts.

During the last 24 hours mainly cold and cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province, while rain occurred at a few places in Peshawar and Bannu districts.

On Monday lowest minimum temperature -04�C was recorded in Kalam and Malamjabba.

