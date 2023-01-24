Rain with snow over hills likely in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snow over hills for Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain with snow over hills for Northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country which is likely to intensify tonight and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, rain (with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir. Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 36mm, Pattan 22, Saidu Sharif 15, Dir (upper14, Lower 08) Mirkhani 13, Drosh 10, Chitral 07, Mardan 02, Kakul 01, Punjab: Murree 06, Islamabad (Zeropoint, Airport 01), Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 05, City 02), Rawalakot 04 and Garhidupatta 03mm.

The snowfall recorded was Kalam 21 inches, Malamjabba 17, Mir Khani 08, Chitral, Dir 04, Drosh 03 and Murree 02 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -14 C, Kalat -09, Gupis, Skardu-07, Kalam -06, Zhob, Parachinar, Quetta -05, Hunza -04, Murree, Panjgur and Astore -03C.