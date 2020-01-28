Rain with snowfall expected over hills

Rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Rain with snowfall over hills is expected in Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Tuesday morning:Islamabad, and Peshawar eight degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi seventeen, Gilgit minus three, Murree and Quetta zero and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.