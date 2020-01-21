UrduPoint.com
Rain With Snowfall Likely At Isolated Places In Upper KP,GB,Kashmir:MET Office

Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Rain with snowfall likely at isolated places in upper KP,GB,Kashmir:MET Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast rain and snowfall over mountains at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and districts of upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and districts of upper Sindh during morning and night hours. Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Rain occurred at scattered places in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan while at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Lahore, D.G.Khan, Multan, Okara and Hafizabad during past 24 hours. Snowfall also recorded in Malamjabba, Kalam, Dir, Skardu, Bagrote, Parachinar and Murree.

Weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded in (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Malamjabba 12, Parachinar 09, Dir (upper 09, lower 05), Balakot 08, Kakul 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Mirkhani, Kalam, Cherat 02, Bannu 01, Peshawar 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 09,A/P 02), Garidupatta 07, Balochistan: Quetta (City, Samungli 05), Kalat 04, Punjab: Murree 04, Attock 02, Bahawalpur, Islamabad (Airport) 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Skardu, Gupis 01.

Snowfall (inch): Malamjabba 06, Bagrote 03, Murree, Parachinar 02, Skardu, Upper Dir and Kalam 01.

Minimum temperature (�C) recorded in Skardu -17�C, Astore, Gupis -12�C, Bagrote, Parachinar -10�C, Malamjabba -05�C, Kalam -04�C.

More Stories From Weather

