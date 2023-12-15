Rain with snowfall likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

(@FahadShabbir)

Rain with snowfall over high mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Rain with snowfall over high mountains is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Light rain/drizzle is also expected in the Potohar region and northeastern Punjab during the period.

A shallow westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

However, cloudy weather and rain occurred in isolated places in Balochistan.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Qalat 02mm, Quetta (Sumangli) Dalbandin and Nokundi 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -11C, Skardu -08, Kalam, Gilgit -05, Gupis, Srinagar -04, Hunza, Dir and Astore -03C.