Rain with snowfall likely to prevail in upper areas of country

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar twelve degree centigrade, Karachi nineteen, Gilgit five, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Murree seven degree centigrade.