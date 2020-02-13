UrduPoint.com
Rain With Snowfall Likely To Prevail In Upper Areas Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.However, light rain/drizzle is also expected in Islamabad and Potohar region during the period.

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar twelve degree centigrade, Karachi nineteen, Gilgit five, Quetta, Muzaffarabad and Murree seven degree centigrade.

