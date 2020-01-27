Rain with snowfall over hills expected in North Balochistan, upper Punjab, GB, Kashmir

Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in North Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, at scattered places in south Punjab, south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at isolated places in other central districts of Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in North Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, at scattered places in south Punjab, south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at isolated places in other central districts of Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta six degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi eighteen, Gilgit one, Murree zero and Muzaffarabad two degree centigrade.