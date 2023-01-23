UrduPoint.com

Rain With Snowfall Over Hills Expected In Upper Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Rain with snow over hills is expected in Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Moderate to heavy rain/snowfall is expected at a few places in Kashmir.

Cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and was likely to continue over the upper parts during the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snow over hills occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree and Chillas.

Cold weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 12 mm, Pattan 07, Malamjabba 06, Parachinar, Dir (Upper) 04, Mirkhani 03, Drosh, Chitral 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 04, Muzaffarabad (City, A/P 03), Rawalakot 03, Punjab: Murree 01 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Chillas 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Kalam 06 inches, Parachinar 05, Malamjabba 02, Dir 01 and Murree 0.5 inches..

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -13 C, Kalat -08, Gupis, Malamjabba -07, Kalam, Quetta -06, Hunza -05, Skardu, Astore, Zhob, Dalbandin and Bagrote -04 C.

