Rain with snowfall over hills expected in upper and central parts from Tuesday to Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills from Tuesday to Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills from Tuesday to Thursday.

A westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country on February 28 (evening/night) and likely to grip upper and central parts on March 01 and may persist over northern areas till March 02.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Manshera, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur and Abbottabad from February 28 (evening/night) to March 02.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall and hailstorm) is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, DG khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalpur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Quetta, Khuzdar, Nasirabad, Dera Bugti, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman and Pishin from February 28 (evening/night) to March 01.

About the possible impacts, strong winds/hailstorm may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops especially in Barani areas.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The possibility of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Day temperature is likely to fall 05 to 07 degree celsius during the spell.

Tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell.

All authorities concerned have been advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.