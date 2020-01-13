Rain with snowfall over hilly areas likely in next 24 hours

The Met Office has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills at various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the next 24 hours, bringing the temperature to freezing level in the hilly areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast rain with snowfall over the hills at various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the next 24 hours, bringing the temperature to freezing level in the hilly areas.

While weather would remain cold and partly cloudy elsewhere in the region.

It said that rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Lower & Upper Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Swat, Bunner, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber and Kurram districts.

On Monday, widespread rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in the region.

Rain recorded (in mm) include Malamjaba 59, Kalam 44, Dir 36, Besham 25, Parachinar 22, Chitral & Pattan (each) 21, Timergara 19, Drosh & Kakul (each) 18, Asbanr (Lower Dir) 16, Saidu Sharif & Mirkhani (each) 15, Balakot 14, Bunner 10, D.I. Khan & Warsak Dam (each) 08, Peshawar 06, Shabqadar (Charsadda) 05, Takht Bhai, Charsadda & Mohmand Dam (each) 04, Bannu & Cherat (each) 03. Snowfall (in inch): Malamjaba 36, Kalam 22, Chitral 7.9, Parachinar & Drosh 05, Dir 03 and Pattan 01.

Lowest Minimum Temperature (in �C) was recorded in Parachinar = -08�C during last 24 Hours.