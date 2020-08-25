UrduPoint.com
Rain With Thundershowers Expected In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:59 PM

Rain thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower and upper parts of the country.

A weak westerly wave is present over Northwestern parts of the country which is likely to strengthen on Wednesday.

The Meteorological department said that rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang ,T.

T.Singh and Khushab. Rain-wind-thundershowers are also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, D. G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Potohar region, Gujranwala, Lahore , Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang ,T.T.Singh and Khushab during the period.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 34 and 27 degrees centigrade respectively on Tuesday.

