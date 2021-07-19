Rain with thundershowers expected in city Lahore

Rain with wind-thundershower is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Rain with wind-thundershower is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday. A westerly wave also present over northwestern parts of the country.

According to Meteorological department, rain wind-thundershower associated with gusty winds (with scattered very heavy/torrential rain) is expected in Pothohar region, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, D.G.Khan and Multan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 32 and 24 degrees centigrade respectively, on Monday.