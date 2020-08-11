Rain with thundershowers expected in city Lahore

The rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 34 degrees and 27 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Tuesday with 76 per cent humidity.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, rain-thundershowers is expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, T T Singh, Mianwali, Sargodha and Khusab while, isolated rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawlapur, Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province, including Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 54mm, Chaklala 25mm), Chakwal (Bhoun 47mm, Murid 22mm), Lahore (Airport 35mm, City 26mm) , Islamabad (Zero Point 32mm, Airport 27mm, Golra 24mm, Saidpur 13mm, Bokra 8), Bhawalnagar 15mm, Multan (Airport 12mm), Sargodha 8, Narowal 7, Okara 4mm, T.T Singh 3mm, Bahawalpur 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.