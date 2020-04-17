Rain with thunderstorm expected in different parts of KP during next 72 hours

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 72 hour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 72 hours.

According to Met Office rain with thunderstorm is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Landslides may occur at vulnerable places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Hailstorm may also be expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak and Kurram districts.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also informed the district administrations that precautionary measures should be adopted.

The Emergency Operation Center PDMA can be called during any untoward incident on helpline 1700 for 24 hours.