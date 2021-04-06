UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain With Thunderstorm Likely At Scattered Place Of KP

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:24 PM

Rain with thunderstorm likely at scattered place of KP

The regional meteorological centre has forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological centre has forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm with a few hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Bajaur, Dir Lower and Upper, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts, at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mohmand districts.

During the last 24 hours rain-wind-thunderstorms occurred in a number of places in the province. Rain recorded in Kalam 17 mm, Pattan 16 mm, Mirkhani 13 mm, Chitral and Drosh 10 mm (each), Malamjabba and Balakot 09 mm each, Dir 08 mm, Besham 07 mm, Saidu Sharif 03 mm, Kakul 02 mm, Parachinar and Bunner 01 mm (each).

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Balakot

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

5 minutes ago

Red Cross Says CAR 'Really Falling Short' of Objec ..

45 seconds ago

ICRC Warns CAR May See Greater Rate of Violent Cri ..

48 seconds ago

Taiwan imposes water rationing as drought worsens

50 seconds ago

Pakistan to welcome Russian investment for Steel M ..

52 seconds ago

Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.