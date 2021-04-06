Rain with thunderstorm likely at scattered place of KP

The regional meteorological centre has forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological centre has forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm with a few hailstorm is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Bajaur, Dir Lower and Upper, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts, at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mohmand districts.

During the last 24 hours rain-wind-thunderstorms occurred in a number of places in the province. Rain recorded in Kalam 17 mm, Pattan 16 mm, Mirkhani 13 mm, Chitral and Drosh 10 mm (each), Malamjabba and Balakot 09 mm each, Dir 08 mm, Besham 07 mm, Saidu Sharif 03 mm, Kakul 02 mm, Parachinar and Bunner 01 mm (each).