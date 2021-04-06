Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24

(@FahadShabbir)

The provincial met office on Tuesday forecast thunderstorm rain and partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial met office on Tuesday forecast thunderstorm rain and partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm at a few places) is expected in Chitral, Bajaur, Dir (Lower and Upper), Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan and Swabi districts while at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank and D. I. Khan districts.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Dir Upper, Swat, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and Haripur districts.

Similarly, rain-wind-thunderstorm (with hailstorm at a few places) is expected at scattered places in Chitral, Bajaur, Dir (Lower and Upper), Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts, while at isolated places in Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mohmand districts for next 48 hours.

In last 24 hours rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at Kalam 17mm, Pattan 16mm, Mirkhani 13mm, Chitral and Drosh 10mm (each), Malamjabba and Balakot 09mm (each), Dir 08mm, Besham 07mm, Saidu Sharif 03mm, Kakul 02mm, Parachinar and Bunner 01mm (each).