Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The provincial Met office on Wednesday forecasst widespread rain with thunderstorms and strong gusty winds for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

In its report, the Met office said that widespread rain with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds are also expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Bunner, Mardan, Swabi While at scattered places in Chitral, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfalls at isolated places are also expected which may trigger flash flooding and land sliding in vulnerable areas of the province, it added.