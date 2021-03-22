Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir, GB, Islamabad, Punjab & North Balochistan

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan,Upper/central Punjab, north Balochistan and Islamabad during next 24 hours

Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period, MET office reported.

A strong westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday(morning).

Rainfall(mm):Punjab: Murree 65, Kot Addu 27, Islamabad (Zero point 19, Saidpur 14, Bokra 11, Airport 09, Golra 10), Mangla 19, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 14, Chaklala 03), Toba Tek Singh 17, Jhelum 16, DG Khan 15 , Rahim Yar Khan 11, Gujarat 10, Khanpur 08, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang 07, Faisalabad, Sargodha (PAF06, City 03), Khanewal 06 Chakwal, Sahiwal 05, Sialkot (City, Airport 05), Okara, Multan (City, Airport) 04, Gujranwala, Bhakkar 03, Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Narowal 02, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Kasur 01 Kashmir: Rawalakot 59, Garhi Dupatta 47, Muzaffarabad (Airport 36, City 27), Kotli 23, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 29, Ka Kool, Parachinar 24, Balakot 17, Saidu Sharif 15, Pattan 14, Dir (Lower 11, Upper 13), Bannu 10, Kalam, DI Khan, Peshawar 07, Mir Khani 03, Drosh 02, Cherat, Takht Bhai 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 22, Quetta (City 17, Samungli 15), Ziarat 16, Pishin 10, Muslim Bagh 09, Zhob 07, Chaman, 06, Loralai, Mastung 05, Kalat 02, Dalbandin 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 20, Bunji 05.

Skardu, Chillas 03, Bagrote, 02, Gupis 01, Sindh: Mohenjo-Daro 12, Dadu 11, Larkana 03, Padidan 02, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri 01Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in: Leh -02, Kalam -01.