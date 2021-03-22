UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain With Thunderstorm Likely In KP, Kashmir, GB, Islamabad, Punjab & North Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir, GB, Islamabad, Punjab & North Balochistan

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan,Upper/central Punjab, north Balochistan and Islamabad during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (snow over high mountains) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan,Upper/central Punjab, north Balochistan and Islamabad during next 24 hours.

Hailstorm is expected at a few places, while heavy fall is also expected in upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the period, MET office reported.

A strong westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday(morning).

Rainfall(mm):Punjab: Murree 65, Kot Addu 27, Islamabad (Zero point 19, Saidpur 14, Bokra 11, Airport 09, Golra 10), Mangla 19, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 14, Chaklala 03), Toba Tek Singh 17, Jhelum 16, DG Khan 15 , Rahim Yar Khan 11, Gujarat 10, Khanpur 08, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang 07, Faisalabad, Sargodha (PAF06, City 03), Khanewal 06 Chakwal, Sahiwal 05, Sialkot (City, Airport 05), Okara, Multan (City, Airport) 04, Gujranwala, Bhakkar 03, Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Narowal 02, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Kasur 01 Kashmir: Rawalakot 59, Garhi Dupatta 47, Muzaffarabad (Airport 36, City 27), Kotli 23, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 29, Ka Kool, Parachinar 24, Balakot 17, Saidu Sharif 15, Pattan 14, Dir (Lower 11, Upper 13), Bannu 10, Kalam, DI Khan, Peshawar 07, Mir Khani 03, Drosh 02, Cherat, Takht Bhai 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 22, Quetta (City 17, Samungli 15), Ziarat 16, Pishin 10, Muslim Bagh 09, Zhob 07, Chaman, 06, Loralai, Mastung 05, Kalat 02, Dalbandin 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 20, Bunji 05.

Skardu, Chillas 03, Bagrote, 02, Gupis 01, Sindh: Mohenjo-Daro 12, Dadu 11, Larkana 03, Padidan 02, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri 01Lowest minimum temperatures recorded in: Leh -02, Kalam -01.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Haidar Abbas Rizvi Saidpur Parachinar Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Sargodha Chaman Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Jacobabad Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Loralai Mastung Skardu Khanpur Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Kot Addu Ziarat Noorpur Thal Rohri Balakot Garhi Dupatta Muslim Airport

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Samia Hassan on takin ..

20 minutes ago

Developmental Committee of cabinet approves 1.23 b ..

1 minute ago

Sindh CM Advisor assures HCSTSI President to resol ..

1 minute ago

We must pledge that we will not hesitate to make a ..

1 minute ago

Chinese says vessels in disputed sea are 'fishing ..

1 minute ago

Iceland holds off on AstraZeneca vaccine

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.