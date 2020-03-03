Rain with thunderstorm predicted for scattered KP places during next 24 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that rain with wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm is expected at scattered places in the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that rain with wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm is expected at scattered places in the province during the next 24 hours.

The rain with wind and thunderstorm would occur in Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Malakand, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan. This rain-wind/thunderstorm bearing system may persist till Saturday.

During last 24 hours the weather remained dry in most parts of the region, while cold in Chitral, Upper Swat and Kurram districts. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Chitral district.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was -02�C in Kalam.