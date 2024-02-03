Rain With Thunderstorm, Snowfall Over Mountains Expected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over mountains is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Rain with thunderstorm and snowfall over mountains is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.
According to Radio Pakistan, the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula. However, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind thunderstorm in Jammu.
However, Isolated heavy falls and snowfall is likely in Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the forecast period.
Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore eleven, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar ten, Quetta and Muzaffarabad seven, Gilgit minus-one and Murree minus-two degree centigrade.
Srinagar and Baramula zero degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus-nine, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian minus-one
degree centigrade.
