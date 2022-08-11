UrduPoint.com

Rain With Wind, Thundershower Is Likely To Hit Most Parts Of Country Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 11, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Heavy falls, however, are likely at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir, while at isolated places in south Balochistan during the period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2022) Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir, Punjab, Sindh, northeast south Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
However, heavy falls are likely at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab and Kashmir, while at isolated places in south Balochistan during the period.
Temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning:
Islamabad and Karachi twenty-eight degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshwar thirty, Quetta and Muzafarabad twenty-five, Gilgit twenty-one and Murree eighteen degree centigrade.


According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.


Temperature recorded this morning:
Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla twenty- one degree centigrade, Leh fifteen, Pulwama twenty and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade.


Meanwhile, On special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the process of rehabilitation of flood victims and provision of relief materials is underway in flood affected areas of the province.
The PDMA spokesperson said 29 flood relief camps were established in Mianwali and DG Khan Divisions.
He said treatment facilities including meal and clean water to all persons in the relief camps are continuing and so far 31933 people have been provided medical facilities.
He said six relief camps have been set up for animals.

