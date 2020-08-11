UrduPoint.com
Rain With Wind-thundershowers Expected In City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:12 PM

Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Rain coupled with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 34 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively, on Tuesday with 76 percent humidity.

According to Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, Rain-thundershowers are expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, T. T Singh, Mianwali, Sargodha and Khusab. While, isolated rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Bahawlapur, Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

During the past 24 hours, rain occurred in some districts of the province including Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 54mm, Chaklala 25mm), Chakwal (Bhoun 47mm, Murid 22mm), Lahore (Airport 35mm, City 26mm) , Islamabad (Zero Point 32mm, Airport 27mm, Saidpur 13mm, Bokra 8mm), Bhawalnagar 15mm, Multan (Airport 12mm), Sargodha 8mm, Narowal 7mm, Okara 4mm, T.T Singh 3mm, Bahawalpur 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

