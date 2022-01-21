UrduPoint.com

Rain With Wind Thunderstorms, Snow Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 09:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast rain with wind thunderstorms, snow and few heavy falls hailstorm for areas of Balochistan including Sherani, Zhob, Musakhel, Killa Saifullah, Duki, Killa Abdullah, Barkhan, Pishin, Quetta, Mastung, Zirat, Harnai, Kohlu and Kalat districts during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degrees centigrade and -3.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Friday.

While, rain received in Chaman and Muslim Bagh. The Met office also advised all concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

