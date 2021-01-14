UrduPoint.com
Rain,clouds To Keep City Cold

Thu 14th January 2021

Rain,clouds to keep city cold

Local Met office has forecast smog and acutely cold weather for the city with chances of rain during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Local Met office has forecast smog and acutely cold weather for the city with chances of rain during next 24 hours.

Highest temperature touched 22 centigrade and lowest remained 16 degree celsius during last 24 hours.

Smog, cloudy and very cold weather with chances of rain have been forecast for rest of the region also.

