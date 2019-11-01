UrduPoint.com
Rain/dust Storm Expected At Isolated Places In Districts Of Upper Sindh, Southern Punjab, Upper KP 01 Nov 2019

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Rain/dust storm expected at isolated places in districts of upper Sindh, southern Punjab, upper KP 01 Nov 2019

Cloudy weather accompanied by rain/dust storm is expected at isolated places in districts of upper Sindh, Northwestern Balochistan, central/southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Cloudy weather accompanied by rain/dust storm is expected at isolated places in districts of upper Sindh, Northwestern Balochistan, central/southern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, light snowfall is also expected over high mountains in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan during this period.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting different parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-48 hours.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during past 24 hours.

However rain/ thunderstorm occured at scattered places in districts of D.G.Khan, R.Y.Khan, Bahawalpur, Khuzdar and Jaccobabad, while at isolated places in districts of Multan, Barkhan, Sibbi, Kalat, Ziarat, Quetta, Sukkur, Dadu, Bannu and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Rajanpur 18, Fortmunro 16, R.Y.Khan, Khanpur 08, Kotaddu 05, D.G.Khan 04, Bahawalpur (A/P 03, city 02), Balochistan: Khuzdar 16, Barkhan 12, Loralai 05, Sibbi 03, Kalat, Ziarat 02, Quetta (Samungli 01), Mastung, Muslimbagh, Pashin 01, Sindh: Jaccobabad 10, Sukkur, Dadu 02 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 01.

Lowest minimum temperatures were at Skardu 01C, Gupis and Kalam 04C.

