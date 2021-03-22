Rainfall increases threat of dengue larvae spread

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the next two days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis as Met office has forecast more rain in the next two days.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal while talking to APP said that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

She advised the residents to adopt precautionary measures and inform the department immediately if dengue larvae is found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

The CEO informed that to check the occurrence of dengue larvae, surveillance is underway as present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae.

She urged the residents to keep their water tanks clean and not to leave any place wet with stagnant water as accumulation of water after rain was a major cause of mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.

Dr Faiza said dengue is under control in Rawalpindi and health department has adopted precautionary measures to cope with any situation.

/395